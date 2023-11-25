TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after buying an additional 1,000,682 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MT. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.88. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

