TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

RNA opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $463.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.10. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.