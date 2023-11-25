TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,754 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Stephens dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

HOMB opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French purchased 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

