TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,397.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

SBSI stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.