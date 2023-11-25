TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,145 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

