TD Asset Management Inc Sells 12,768 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,411,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,998,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $99.26 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

