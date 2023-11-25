TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,260 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.2 %

Stericycle stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

