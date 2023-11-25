TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,260 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stericycle by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -907.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

