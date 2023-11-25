TD Asset Management Inc Sells 15,100 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,537,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,168 shares of company stock worth $2,160,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

