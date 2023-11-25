TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,701 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RAPT opened at $13.88 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $477.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

