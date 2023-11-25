TD Asset Management Inc Sells 18,702 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,264 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 944,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,377,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 806,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 781,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $463.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.