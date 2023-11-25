TD Asset Management Inc Sells 2,800 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of StepStone Group worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $81,362.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock worth $4,274,996. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Stock Up 0.4 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

