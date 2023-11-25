TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,114 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DXC Technology by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.