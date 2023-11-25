TD Asset Management Inc Sells 41,900 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.23% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.04 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $846.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $124,397.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,397.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

