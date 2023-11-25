TD Asset Management Inc Sells 482 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 264.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE opened at $725.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.00 and a 1-year high of $745.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

