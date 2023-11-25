TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,270 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,294 shares of company stock worth $982,853. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

