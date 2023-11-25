TD Asset Management Inc Sells 5,270 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 75,714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 159,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 159,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,294 shares of company stock worth $982,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.74 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

