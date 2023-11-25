TD Asset Management Inc Sells 61,600 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WABC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2 %

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 49.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.