TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.05.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,411,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,411,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

