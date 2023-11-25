TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of FB Financial worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 45.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 164,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

FBK opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

