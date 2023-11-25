TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of FB Financial worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FB Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 45.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 164,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

FBK opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

