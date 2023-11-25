TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of First Bancshares worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBMS shares. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. Analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.