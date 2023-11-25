TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cadence Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Bank

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.