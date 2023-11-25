The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Buckle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $38.16 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

