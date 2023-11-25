The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Simply Good Foods worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 610,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,612,000 after acquiring an additional 116,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

