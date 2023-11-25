Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

