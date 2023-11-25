V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,175 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.