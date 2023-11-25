Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.62 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,703. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.