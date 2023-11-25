Zscaler’s (ZS) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.03.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -136.94 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $61,681,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 39,557.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

