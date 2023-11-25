Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,872 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.20 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

