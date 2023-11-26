30,824 Shares in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.10% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 785.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 71,130 shares during the period.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

GXTG opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

See Also

