38,723 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $631,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $432,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 4,789,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

