Alberto Horihuela Sells 36,827 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $901.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.26. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. Research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
