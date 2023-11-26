Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

