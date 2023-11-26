Amar Maletira Sells 110,502 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $143,652.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after buying an additional 711,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 1,439,285 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

