Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

