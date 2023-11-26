Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Redburn Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.