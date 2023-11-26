Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

