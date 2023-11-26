Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 5th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

