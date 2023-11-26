Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

