Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

