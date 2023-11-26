Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 4,495 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

