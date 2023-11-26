Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Avantor worth $49,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

