Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $49,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.