BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 16,292 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.11% of Vector Group worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 962,623 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vector Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,236,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 445,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE VGR opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

