BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 121,615 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 884.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,615 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.06% of SLM worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $41,054,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 1,397,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

SLM Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.38 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

