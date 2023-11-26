BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Cuts Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.06% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $11.76 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

