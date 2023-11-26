BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $2.27 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.10% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.53. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $40,096.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,145.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,909. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MGPI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

