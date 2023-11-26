BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.05% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $195.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.47 and its 200-day moving average is $197.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.09.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at $314,199,090.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 144,908 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,570. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

