Brian Millham Sells 1,745 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 23rd, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13.

On Monday, September 25th, Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $344,564.38.

On Friday, September 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $365,577.50.

Salesforce stock opened at $224.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average of $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

